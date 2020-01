ADVERTISEMENT

A fire outbreak has killed a nursing mother‎, her infant and three other children at their residence located along Layin Yan Tanki in Rigasa Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The husband of the late woman, Sani Yahaya Jumare, was rescued by neighbours who broke through the toilet’s window and took him to a nearby hospital.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims were sleeping around 2:am on Wednesday when the fire started.

Details ‎ later.

