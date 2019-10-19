Breaking News
JUST IN: Fire Kills 3 female hotel workers in Nnewi

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date
fire houses burnt
FILE PHOTO

After two tragic fire incidents that ravaged Anambra state this week, another fire outbreak has claimed the lives of three female hotel workers at Otolo Nnewi, Anambra state.

The hotel workers were said to have been trapped in the inferno as they were unable to escape from their room.

It was gathered that the owner locked the room and left with the keys the night before the incident occurred.

When contacted, the Anambra state commissioner for police, John Bassey Abang, said it was true that the inferno consumed three ladies in a brothel in Nnewi.

Accoding to Abang, its was a drinking joint and the waiters, who did sleep over at the joint, all lost their lives in the inferno.

He described the incident as unfortunate.

The Anambra police boss also confirmed that the owner of the said drinking joint where the three ladies lost their lives had made useful statements, adding that the police were still doing their investigation.

