JUST IN: Fire guts heritage villa in Makurdi

The residential and office buildings at the premises of the Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), popularly known as Heritage Village, was on Tuesday night gutted by fire.

Heritage Village is off New International Market Road in Makurd, Benue State.

Daily Trust reports that the Heritage Village houses thousands of children and church leaders who troop there from across places in Benue State for annual camping programs.

Director of the Centre, Daniel Peter Gebe, told newsmen in Makurdi that the fire started at about 11:00pm from the administrative block and further spread to the Director’s apartment and the residential halls.

Gebe said that 19 large residential halls, a three bedroom flat – housing the Director and his family – were completely razed by the inferno despite the quick intervention of the state’s Fire Service.

“Everything happened so fast. When we discovered that fire had engulfed the administrative block, we tried to see how we could stop it from spreading to other buildings.

“But within a twinkle of an eye, it caught the Director’s three bedroom flat and continued spreading until it consumed the whole buildings in the residential area,” he explained.

Gebe said that 300 mattresses, projectors, computers, photocopier, furniture, books, Bibles among other valuables perished in the fire.

