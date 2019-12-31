JUST IN: Fire engulfs Jos market, razes 14 shops

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of Katako Market in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has been consumed by fire with 14 shops reportedly burnt completely.

Daily Trust correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, reports that the whole of the affected section of the market was razed down.

Lawal Kamal, the chairman of Body B, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust today, narrated that the fire started at about 3:30am and had completely destroyed the section before the arrival of fire fighters.

He said; “the fire was caused by an electrical fault. This is not the first time the market is experiencing such incident. In September this year, electrical fault had destroyed Timber B section.

“Jos Electricity Distribution Company has not been serious about the problem because it doesn’t check connections regularly.

“It is a very sad news. I feel like crying. I have been here since 3:30am when the incident started. We have lost property worth N15m. Almost all those that are affected have to start afresh. You have seen it yourself. We thanked God there was no loss of life,” he added.

Abdulhakim Bashir, owner of one of the affected shops, said; “it has happened and I take it as the will of God.”

