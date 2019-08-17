JUST IN: Finally, FG shuts Enugu Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has finally agreed to shut down the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for major repairs.

The closure of the runway will take effect from August 24, according to a statement by the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Government, through the immediate past Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had said the closure of the runway was inevitable following some security concerns which pose threat to flight operations.

Apart from the dilapidated runway, the proximity of a market to the runway as well as a broadcasting mast is said to be posing challenges to safe operation.

It was learnt that the move to close the runway for extensive operations came after series of consultation between FAAN and Enugu State Government.

FAAN Managing Director, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu met several times with Governor Ugwuanyi on finding workable solutions to the challenges facing the airport.

FAAN has now notified airlines, passengers and all other stakeholders that runway “will be closed for major repairs and works on the airfield.”

The authority said the move “is aimed at resolving the existing Safety/Security concerns to flight operations. A date to reopen the runway will be communicated in due course.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace commended the FG for the decision to close the Airport in order “to allow a proper repair and maintenance of the airports runway which has given us serious safety concerns.”

Chairman and CEO of the airline, Mr. Allen Onyema said the carrier fully supports the decision.

