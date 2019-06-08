JUST IN: Finally, Emir Sanusi replies Governor Ganduje’s query

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll has replied the query issued to him by the Kano State government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn.

The emir, in his reply signed by Alhaji Abba Yusuf, secretary to the Kano State emirate council, said he inherited only N1.8bn in the account of the emirate.

The letter, dated June 7, 2019, said: “You wish to know that, as at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the accounts of Kano emirate council was N1,893,378,927.38.

“It is important to note that his Highness is not the accounting officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council.”

The emir thanked the Kano State government for giving him the opportunity to respond to all the allegations contained in the report by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Anti-Graft Agency, in its report, accused the emir and four other staff of Kano Emirate council of misappropriating N3.4bn.

