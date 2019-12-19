  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. JUST IN: FIFA bans former Panama federation president for life
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: FIFA bans former Panama federation president for life

By . Published Date

World football ruling body, FIFA, has banned the former president of Panamanian football federation, Ariel Alvarado, for life on Thursday after finding him guilty of bribery.

FIFA also fined him 500,000 Swiss francs (390,821.19 pounds).

ADVERTISEMENT

Alvarado was investigated in relation to matches organised by the Panamanian Football Association.

The investigation was also related to contracts for Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) media and marketing rights between 2009 and 2011.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee said it had imposed the ban on Alvarado with immediate effect.

He was a former FIFA standing committee member. (Reuters/NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.