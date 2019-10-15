JUST IN: FG to refund Kogi N10.069bn ahead of governorship election

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the Senate, requesting the resolution of the National Assembly to refund N10.069 billion to Kogi state government to settle inherited debt.

Buhari, in the letter, said the said amount was a refund of money spent by the state on behalf of Federal government.

He added that the sum was outstanding amount due to Kogi State Government which is the only State yet to receive a refund.

Daily Trust observed that the letter was transmitted 31 days ahead of the state governorship election slated for November 16, 2019.

In the letter, read by the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan during the plenary on Tuesday, Buhari said the N10.069 billion was a promissory note programme of the state and a bond issuance to settle inherited debt.

