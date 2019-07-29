JUST IN: FG to probe qualifications, competency of workers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has said the federal government has designed compulsory competence assessment training for all categories of civil servants in the country, to authenticate their qualifications, effectiveness and suitability in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

She said this on Monday in Abuja at the formal launch of Redesigned Training Modules on Structured Mandatory Assessment -Based Training Programme (SMART-P) and Leadership, Enhancement Advancement Development Programme (LEAD-P).

Oyo-Ita said that without such trainings, Nigerian workers may lack requisite skills to drive the economy and sustain the ongoing reforms conceived to repositioning the civil service.

“Over the years, the absence of structured and targeted training programmes for civil servants has been a major challenge to the Federal Civil Service. Training activities across the MDAs have hitherto been carried out haphazardly without considering the actual competencies lacking in the Service. This approach has exacerbated the knowledge and skills gap in the Service.

“Despite the series of training programmes going on across the service, civil servants still lack the requisite knowledge and skills required for their jobs.

“In most cases, training modules are filled with contents that are mere routine and academic as they were not based on the real work place requirements,” Oyo-Ita said.

