JUST IN: FG revokes Itobe-Ajaokuta-Okene highway contract

The Federal Government has revoked the contract for the reconstruction of Ajoaokuta-Itobe-Okene highway in Kogi State.

The government’s decision was made public by the Federal Controller of Works in the state, Engineer Kajogbola Olatunde, while speaking with newsmen shortly after the spot assessment of the Ajaokuta-Itobe bridge which was alleged to have suffered structural defect on Saturday.

Engineer Olatunde said the contract was revoked due to underperformance by the firm handling the project, Scoa Motors, adding that the contract would be rewarded to a more competent contractor.

He said the federal government was unhappy with the slow pace of work by the contractor even after he was adequately mobilsed for the project.

He pointed out that the contractor has shown little competence to handle such magnitude of work, adding that the FG in response to cries of commuters have no option than to rearward it to a more competent contractors.

The controller explained that the contract to reconstruct the 60 km highway was signed in 2015 to Scoa Motors but lamented that after five years, no substantial work was done which necessitated the government to withdraw the contract.

On the Ajoaokuta-Itobe bridge, he said it had not suffered structural defects but vandalism of the electrometric rubbers covering the expansion joints.

He lamented the attitude of some unscrupulous citizens who take delight in vandalizing government’s property.

According to him, efforts of the government to replace the covers of the expansion joints were being thwarted by criminals who, after replacement, will immediately remove them.

