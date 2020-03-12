JUST IN: FG, ASUU meet over strike, IPPIS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are currently holding a meeting at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

EDITOR’S PICK: ASUU strike illegal – FG

The meeting has in attendance the Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; the Minister of Education (State), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

The meeting, according to the federal government, was to proffer solutions to the strike action which the university lecturers recently embarked on Monday.



Daily Trust reports that the Union had on Monday declared a two-week warning strike over non-payment of salaries of lecturers who failed to enrolled in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

This is coming a day after the government through the Labour minister, Dr Ngige, described the ongoing ASUU warning strike as “illegal.”

It could be recalled that the House of Representatives had also on Wednesday resolved to intervene in the ongoing ASUU strike. The House also invited Ministers of Education as well as that of Labour and Employment on the issue.

