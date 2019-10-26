JUST IN: Female students abducted in Kaduna regain freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

Six female students and two staff members of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who were abducted on October 3, have been set free.

The six students and the two staff members, ouŕ correspondent learnt, have reunited with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight have been in captivity for 23 days since they were abducted in the premises of their school minutes after midnight.

One of the staff of the school said the girls and the two staff members were released in the early hours of today (Saturday).

The parents had initially paid a ransom of N3.6 million for the release of the girls shortly after they were abducted but the bandits held on to them as negotiations continued.

Our correspondent learnt that, after further negotiations, the bandits and the parents were able to reach an agreement Friday night.

On Saturday morning, the bandits dropped the eight at a location around Dutse village, along the Kaduna – Abuja road at about 3:am.

The staff of the school, who does not want to be named, said while they were on their way to pick the eight, they were informed that a patrol team of the police had picked them while standing by the roadside.

The Police took them to the Toll Gate Police Station where the families picked them from.

“We have just collected the girls from the police. They have gone through a lot of trauma, but they are unhurt.

“The parents don’t want any media publicity about this so they don’t want to keep them in one place,” he said.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the release.

He said, in a statement, that: “The students and staff of the Engravers College, who were abducted, have regained their freedom today, Saturday, 26, October, 2019.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.”

He said the victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App