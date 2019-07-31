JUST IN: Federal University of Wukari closed down over Tiv/Jukun crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State, Prof Abubakar Kundiri, has approved the suspension of academic activities and closure of the institution following alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution.

This was contained in a statement by the Registrar, Mr Magaji Gangumi which was released in Wukari, on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the suspension became imperative following protest by students over the incident.

It added that the Vice Chancellor had approved the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution till further notice.

“The closure of the institution follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari -Katsina Ala high way on Tuesday. Therefore, students are directed to vacate the hostel and university premises on or before 12 noon,” the statement further said.

The Vice Chancellor assured that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of both staff and students as they leave Wukari.

He said apart from school buses, the Chairman of Ukum Local Government in neighbouring Benue State was sending 10 buses to evacuate students from that state.

Prof Kundiri stated that security has also been reinforced from both the army and police to ensure that members of academic community conveniently leave Wukari without any hitch.

Meanwhile, reports from Rafin Kada and Takum said many people lost their lives in a clashes between Jukun and Tiv on Tuesday.

Similarly, the power transmission line from Kashinbila hydro power Dam to Wukari was vandalised by suspected militia.

