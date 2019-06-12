JUST IN: Explosion rocks Port Harcourt Mall

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 5 persons sustained various degrees of burnt as gas explosion rocked SPAR continental store known as ‘Port Harcourt Mall’, on Weneasday in Port Harcourt.

Confirming the incident to Journalists via WhatsApp massage Weneasday night, Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said the explosion occurred at the Kitchen Section of the Mall.

He said five persons sustained various degrees of burnt and were receiving medical attention at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH), Port Harcourt.

He dismissed the insinuation that the incident was a terrorists attack, saying that preliminary investigations carried out by the Command revealed that the explosion had no semblance of terrorists attack.

Omoni said that normal business activities had resumed shortly after the incident, as people went about doing their shopping.

“Investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police with a view to ascertaining the cause of the incident.

However, it is important to note that, preliminary Investigation conducted revealed that the explosion has no semblance of a terrorist attack nor attack of any kind from outside,” he said.

He said that no life was lost as being speculated in some quarters.

