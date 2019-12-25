JUST IN: Ewelukwa takes over at NBET as Amobi steps down

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa has assumed office as the acting Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).

Daily Trust reports that the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, on Tuesday, directed that the former MD, Dr. Marilyn Amobi, step down over myriads of complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister also instituted a five-man committee to investigate those complaints about Amobi.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Barely 24 hours after the directive, NBET, in a statement on Wednesday by Aisha Waziri from the corporate services department, said the directive had been complied with as Dr. Ewelukwa, a General Manager, and the pioneer General Counsel and Company Secretary at NBET took charge of the agencies’ operations.

Ewelukwa has been part of the executive management team at NBET and has over 20 years of professional experience spanning private practice, academia and currently, public service.

Prior to joining NBET, he served as a Technical Adviser on electricity regulatory and transaction issues with the Presidential Task Force on Power (PTFP} set up by the federal government to lead the implementation of the reform roadmap for the power sector.

Dr Ewelukwa is also a co-author of three globally acclaimed handbooks on electricity transactions, supported by the United States Power Africa initiative and the African Legal Support Facility hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

A qualified lawyer by training, Dr. Ewelukwa graduated from the University of Nigeria, a Master of Laws degree in International Business Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and a PhD in Law from Queen Mary, University of London, with specialization on privatization and the legal reform of the Nigerian power sector.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App