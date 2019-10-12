JUST IN: El-rufai proposes N245.4bn budget for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, on Saturday, proposed a budget of N245.4bn for the year 2020.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, during a Town Hall Meeting on the 2020 Draft Budget Estimates, said the recurrent expenditure is set at N62.9bn.

The governor said the budget, when approved, is projected to have a capital to recurrent ratio of 72 percent to 28 percent.

“The 2020 budget is conceived to accelerate the attainment of our governance agenda. We propose a budget size of N245.4bn. The capital component is N177.29bn, an unprecedented figure in absolute and percentage terms in the fiscal history of the state.

“With recurrent expenses set at N62.9bn, the 2020 budget, when approved, is projected to have a capital to recurrent ratio of 72%:28%. Most of the capital spending will be in the Economic Social Sectors, amounting to about N144bn.

“We propose to spend N68bn on Public Works and Infrastructure. As you are aware, we are implementing an urban renewal programme in Kaduna. This includes the construction of seven new roads and the upgrade of 14 others to improve connections within Kaduna metropolis. Similar projects are envisaged for our two other main cities, Kafanchan and Zaria.

