JUST IN: Ekweremadu returns official vehicles

The Deputy Senate President in the just concluded 8th Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has returned his official vehicles.

Our correspondent who was at the Deputy Senate President’s designated car park on Tuesday morning saw the vehicles stationed there.

Our correspondent had on Monday observed that Ekweremadu was the only immediate past presiding officer that was yet to return his official vehicles.

However, a source close to the former Deputy Senate President said the vehicles were returned last night after being serviced and washed.

