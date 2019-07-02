JUST IN: EFCC recovers huge sum in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has disclosed that it recovered over N50 million in Kwara State.

It said the recovered money had since been returned to the victims of fraud on bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is as the commission announced that it had over N200million on interim forfeiture.

Zonal head of the commission in Ilorin, Mr Isyaku Sharu, made the disclosure during a maiden press conference with journalists where he said the organisation’s operation covered Kogi, Ekiti and Kwara states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The N50 million recovered was said to include those recovered from some state legislators, who allegedly duped some people.

Mr Sharu noted that youths between the ages of 18 and 25 years old were the main perpetrators of internet fraud in the state.

“So far, we have charged over 29 cases to both federal and state high courts and as at last Friday, we have 15 convictions. The court also ordered their exotic cars, monies running to millions of naira in their account forfeited to the federal government,” he said.

He also declared that the commission beamed its search light on officials of Kwara State and it was currently investigating over 15 properties in choice areas within Ilorin metropolis, ranging from hotels, filling stations, residential accommodation and microfinance bank.

“It will shock you to hear that the alleged owners are civil servants whose earning per month is not more than ninety thousand naira. Some have confessed to the commission and the matter is in court while we also halted attempted financial misappropriation of billions of naira from the Kwara State accounts in the last days of May 2019 before the handing over to the new administration,” Shaku said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App