JUST IN: EFCC grills Senator Shehu Sani in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, interrogated Sen. Shehu Sani for several hours for alleged extortion.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial zone at the 8th National Assembly, was invited to the EFCC office in Abuja for allegedly extorting $20,000 from a Kaduna based businessman Alhaji Sani Dauda, popularly known as ASD.

The transaction is said to be over a car over which Shehu Sani was supposed to make part payment but failed to do so.

An aide to Shehu Sani, Suleiman Ahmed, who narrated what happened, said after receiving the invitation, Shehu Sani reported at the office of the anti-graft commission in Abuja and was being questioned by operatives.

He said: “We are here with the Senator because he was invited by the EFCC which was why he came to listen to the complaint against him and which is normal.

“All we know is that there was a business transaction between Senator and him ASD. The senator wanted to buy a Peugeot 508 Executive and was making part payment.

“An invoice was given to him as well as an account number by ASD to make deposit. So we were all surprised when we heard that ASD filed a complained at EFCC alleging 7.2 million naira extortion.”

He however, said the Senator must have been set up, asking: “How can Senator Shehu Sani extort mere 7.2 million naira from somebody like ASD. The point here is that we are thinking that somebody somewhere instigated ASD to go against senator.”

The EFCC zonal office in Kaduna, when contacted, said it had nothing to do with the case.

