JUST IN: Edo APC sacks secretary

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sacked the party’s state secretary, Lawrence Okah.

The party, however, passed vote of confidence on the party’s state chairman, Aslem Ojezua.

Okha was last month suspended by the state executive of the party, following which a committee was set up to investigate him.

He was allegedly suspended following an allegation of anti-party activities levelled against him by his Ward in Oredo Local government area.

In a statement signed by the Assistant State Secretary, Mr. Ikuenobe Anthony, and made available to Daily Trust, he said the decision to remove Okha from office was taken on Tuesday (today) after a meeting of the State Executive Committee, where a no-confidence vote was passed on him.

He said, “the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has this morning, passed a vote of no-confidence on the State Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, in accordance with Article 17 (v) of the constitution of the party.

According to him, the effect of the development is that Lawrence Okah ceased to be the State Secretary of the party.

Anthony noted that appropriate replacement will be effected in due course in accordance with Article 17 (vi) of the party constitution.

He further confirmed that the State Executive Committee of the party also passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman, Anselm Ojezua.

