JUST IN: DSS uncovers plots to destabilise Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday said it has uncovered syndicated plots by some undesirable groups to cause a breakdown of law and order in various parts of the country including Abuja.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, he said the arrangement is to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilizing the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the predetermined actions have been designed to take place simultaneously in major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks stressing that the plotters are also targeting the yuletide seasons to accomplish their sinister motives.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Due to the implications of these on public safety and national security, he said the Service has issued a warning to the anti-democratic elements responsible for these heinous plots to desist forthwith from their inglorious acts.

He advised parents to rein in their wards and enjoined them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble hence calling on all Heads of academic and public institutions to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order.

He noted that the Service and other sister agencies were at alert and will ensure that peace and security were maintained in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods.

He called on law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear but report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the nearest security office to them.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App