JUST IN: DSS releases Sowore, Bakare

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has released the Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.
Sowore was released on Thursday evening alongside his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, also a human rights activist, who was arrested with him on August 3, 2019 in Lagos by the DSS.
Daily Trust reports that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, before whom both men are being prosecuted by the Federal Government on treasonable felony charges, had yesterday signed the warrants for their release from DSS custody.
Details later….

