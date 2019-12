JUST IN: DSS frees Sowore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Security Services has freed the detained convener of #RevolutionNow protest and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

In a tweet post at about 6:12pm on Tuesday, Sahara Reporters posted a photo showing Sowore dressed in a pink shirt and navy Blue jeans trouser in a car.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the tweet below:

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Sowore’s release was coming hours after the minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, ordered his release alongside that of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Another tweet video also shows Sowore jubilating with his supporters after his release today. Watch below:

VIDEO: “Nobody Can Take The People Who Are Determined For Granted” – @YeleSowore Thanks Nigerians As He Was Released From The Infamous SSS Headquarters pic.twitter.com/VZzXqV9lZ3 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 24, 2019

Related

Download Daily Trust News App