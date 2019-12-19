Just in: District Head, 3 brothers abducted in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Three brothers identified as Jonathan Obi, 31, Joakin Obi, 28 and Benjamin Obi, 21 have been abducted by unknown gunmen who stormed their family residence in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident took place at 2am, early Thursday.

According to eye witnesses who preferred anonymity, “The gunmen numbering three scaled the fence of the house wearing military uniform; they broke into the house through the kitchen window and went away with the three sons of Mr. Christian Obi, a businessman in the area.

“When they came in, we thought they were armed robbers, so we offered our phones and the money we had on us, they collected our belonging and went away with the three men.”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed the abduction.

He said the command is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and assured that the police are doing everything possible to apprehend the culprits and rescue the victims unhurt.

Similar, the police also confirmed the kidnapping of the District Head of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Yahaya Yusuf Abubakar and a former Executive Secretary in the area, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa.

According to him, “On 18/12/2019 at about 1430hours unknown Gunmen in Military Uniform intercepted a commuting vehicle along Birnin Gwari Road by Unguwan Yako and consequently kidnapped two (2) occupants to unknown destination.

“The victims were identified as Alhaji Yahaya Yusuf Abubakar Sarkin Kudu the district head of Birnin Gwari and Alhaji Ibrahim Musa former education secretary of Birnin Gwari LGA.”

He said on receipt of the Information, Police Operatives from the Anti Kidnapping, SARS and the IRT were immediately drafted to the two areas.

He disclosed that the entire bush around the two areas have been thoroughly combed with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits to face justice.

He assured that is on top of the situation to ensure that the victims are safely rescued with a view to ensuring that the yuletide season is peacefully celebrated without apprehension.

