JUST IN: Dignitaries arrive Eagle Square for Democracy Day

Dignitaries have started arriving Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of today’s Democracy Day.

Daily Trust recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday, assented to the Public Holiday Amendment bill into law, declaring June 12 as a public holiday (Democracy Day).

With the assent, May 29 has been removed as a public holiday and Democracy Day.

Our correspondent reports that dignitaries including governors, traditional rulers, diplomats, politicians, among others have arrived the venue.

The security chiefs including; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, have also arrived.

Business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola have also arrived. The leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived too.

Children of the late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election are at the venue. They are Hafsat Abiola-Costello and her brother, Jamiu Abiola.

The president is expected to deliver his inaugural speech today.

