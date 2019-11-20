JUST IN: Customs appoints one DCG, promotes 2,508 officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Board has approved the appointment of One Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, three Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs and promoted 2,508 officers to various ranks.

In a statement on Wednesday by the NCS spokesman, Joseph Attah, he said the promotion is effective from 1st January, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the breakdown, the newly appointed members of management are DCG David Chikan, ACG Kashim Ajiya, ACG Dinatu Umaru and ACG Yusuf Bashar.

Deputy Comptrollers promoted to the rank of Comptroller are AD Sanusi, US Buhari, and AI Alfa, among others.

Thirty Deputy Comptrollers (DC) were promoted to Comptroller of Customs; 115 Assistant Comptrollers (AC) became DC 1; 45 Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) were promoted to AC; 43 moved from Superintendent of Customs (SC) to CSC.

Customs also promoted 117 Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) to AC; 565 Assistant Superintendent of Customs I (ASCI) became SC; 988 ASCII were promoted to ASCI, while 505 Inspectors of Customs were promoted to ASCII.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), while congratulating the new members of management and the promoted officers, charged them to see their elevations as a call to greater responsibilities.

He urged them to double their efforts to consolidate on the gains of the on-going Service reforms.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App