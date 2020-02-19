JUST IN: Court orders release of Dasuki’s passport

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Maitama has ordered the release of the travel documents of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, to enable him travel abroad for medical attention.

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf gave the order on Wednesday following an application by Dasuki’s counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN) which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe.

The judge ordered the registrar of the court to release the document to Dasuki through his counsel for renewal having become expired since the court took custody of it in December, 2015.

Dasuki, who had been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in December 2015 despite several court orders, regained freedom on December 24, 2019.

He is standing trials on two separate charges before the court with a former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda; a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; his son, Sagir Bafarawa; and a company, Dalhatu Investment Limited, in one of the cases.

Dasuki is charged with alleged misappropriation of funds for the purchase of arms in the fight against insurgency during the administration of a former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The other defendants in the second charge are: former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Baba Kusa and two firms — Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

Meanwhile, trial in the charges has been fixed for March 13.

