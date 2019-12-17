JUST IN: Court orders Malami, DSS boss to explain Sowore’s detention

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, to explain the reason for the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, had, through a motion ex-parte filed by his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), asked the court to order his unconditional release from the custody of DSS on the grounds that he has been admitted to bail by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu since November 6.

Ruling in the motion ex-parte on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo said it would be unfair to deliver ruling on the matter without hearing from the other parties.

The judge, who adjourned the hearing on the case until December 23, ordered the applicant to put the respondents on notice.

The judge ordered the Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation) of the court to bring the case and the next date of hearing to the notice and attention of the 1st & 2nd defendants.

He also made an order remitting the file to the Chief Judge of the court for assignment of the case to a vacation judge for hearing on the next adjourned which falls within the court’s vacation period.

It would be recalled that the operatives of the DSS rearrested Sowore shortly after a court proceeding at the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 6, barely 24 hours of releasing him and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, from custody.

Following the uproar on the re-arrest, the AGF, on December 13, announced that his office had taken over the prosecution of Sowore, who was charged with the offence of treasonable felony.

