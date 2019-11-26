JUST IN: Court grants N60m bail to Maina’s son, Faisal

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail in the sum of N60million to Faisal, son of Abdurasheed Maina, the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team.

The presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, further ruled that Faisal must produce one surety in like sum.

READ: Alleged money laundering: Court grants Maina N1bn bail

ADVERTISEMENT

The surety, the judge said, could be from any part of the country but must be a serving House of Representatives member, who must have landed property in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Justice Abang added that the surety must undertake to accompany the defendant to court at every proceeding till the end of the trial, and that should the surety be absent in court without any justifiable reason, the bail shall be revoked.

He adjourned to November 27 for the continuation of trial.

READ: UPDATE: Court resumes sitting after Maina’s bleeding emergency

Faisal is facing a three-count charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He was alleged to be operating an account he allegedly used to divert various sums of money, including N58 million.

Daily Trust reports that the same judge yesterday admitted Faisal’s father, Maina to bail in the sum of N1billion with two sureties who must be serving senators not standing any criminal trial before any court in the country.

He also ruled that the two sureties, who must be prepared to sign a N500 million bail bond each, must always be in court with the defendant at each adjourned date and must have landed properties fully developed in Asokoro or Maitama in Abuja.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App