JUST IN: Cold weather keeps residents indoor in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Hazy and cold weather, on Saturday, forced many residents of Dutse, the Jigawa capital, to remain indoor, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondent, who went round the town, reported that the busiest places in the capital were deserted due to extreme cold and hazy weather conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Yunusa Minari, a taxi driver in Dutse, told NAN at the popular investment building that he had been at the road side park for more than two hours but did not get passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Minari explained that he plied Dutse-Birnin kudu road, in which the car often got filled within 30 minutes, but had spent two hours with only two passengers.

It was also observed that the ever-busy Hakimi Street was abandoned as few people were seen at tea vendors’ joints.

A house wife, Hauwa Abdullahi, said that the cold this year had been so severe, adding that it had prevented her children from attending school.

Hauwa added that her children could not cope with the cold weather condition and dust, hence her decision to tell them to remain indoor.

NAN also observed that the popular Sani Abacha way was also deserted and vehicles on the road were seen with headlights on as visibility was poor.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App