JUST IN: Chelsea threaten to recall Morata from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea are reportedly threatening to recall Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid if the Spaniards don’t cough up some £50million for the forward.

Morata joined Atletico on an 18-month loan deal in January, but the Telegraph claim that the Blues can cut the loan short this summer if Diego Simeone’s side don’t make it clear that they want to sign him permanently.

The Spain forward is desperate to stay at Atletico, but with Chelsea facing a transfer ban and Atletico short of cash, following the £112.9million move for Joao Felix, he may be forced to go back to Stamford Bridge.

