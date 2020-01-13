  1. Home
  3. JUST IN: CBN shifts January 2020 MPC meeting
Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shifted its January 2020 Monetary Policy Committee meeting by two days.

The meeting initially slated for January 20th and 21st, 2020, will now hold on 23rd and 24th of January 2020, a statement released on Monday by the Director, Corporate Communications at CBN, Isaac Okorafor, read.

Daily Trust reports that there was no specific reasons stated for the shift in date.

