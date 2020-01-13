JUST IN: CBN shifts January 2020 MPC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shifted its January 2020 Monetary Policy Committee meeting by two days.

The meeting initially slated for January 20th and 21st, 2020, will now hold on 23rd and 24th of January 2020, a statement released on Monday by the Director, Corporate Communications at CBN, Isaac Okorafor, read.

Daily Trust reports that there was no specific reasons stated for the shift in date.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App