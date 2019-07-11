  1. Home
Just in: Buhari writes Senate, seeks Tanko Muhammad’s confirmation as CJN

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive CJN.

Buhari in a letter read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary on Thursday said the request followed the recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) that the acting CJN be confirmed.

Muhammad has been acting as the CJN since January 25 this year following the suspension of former CJN Walter Onnoghen.

In another letter read by the Senate President, Buhari sought the Senate approval for 15 Special Advisers.

