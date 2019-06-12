  1. Home
JUST IN: Buhari, world leaders arrive Eagle Square for Democracy Day

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
FILE PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari reviews parades mounted by the police and military during the 58th Independence Day celebration at Eagles Square in Abuja. Photo: Felix Onigbinde

President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders have arrived the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of today’s Democracy Day.

Our correspondent reports that President Buhari arrived the venue at 10:20am.

World leaders in attendance include the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz; President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; President of Liberia, George Weah; President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Others are: President of Senegal, Macky Sall; Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda; President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow; President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou; President of Guinea-Bissau, José Mário Gómes Vaz and President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, among others.

