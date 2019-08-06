JUST IN: Buhari to swear in ministers on August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will on August 21 swear in the 43 ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate after the conclusion of their screening.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Babatunde Lawal, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja via a statement inviting the ministers for an induction retreat and swearing-in programme.

Fourteen of the 43 designates served as ministers in the President’s first term in office.

Mr. Lawal quoted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, as inviting all ministers-designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a two-day induction retreat to be presided over by President Buhari.

He said the retreat would hold on Monday, 19th and Tuesday 20th August, 2019 at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The objectives of the retreat include build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork; sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date; acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023); and deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.

“The swearing-in of all ministers-designate by the President shall hold Wednesday 21st August, 2019 11:00am (at) Federal Executive Council Chambers Presidential Villa Abuja,” Lawal said.

