JUST IN: Buhari to embark on private visit to London

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will be embarking on a private visit to London after attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative will be holding from Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 and President Buhari is expected to perform Lesser Hajj immediately after the forum.

Adesina stated that, on the sideline of the economic forum, President Buhari, who will be departing Abuja today, would hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

“On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

“At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday Nov. 2, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit,’’ he added.

According to the presidential aide, President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on Nov. 17.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App