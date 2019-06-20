JUST IN: Buhari, Talon in crucial meeting over Benin political crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is holding a meeting with his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that President Buhari received Talon at the forecourt of the Villa by 11:30am.

The two leaders have since gone to the president’s office for the meeting.

Daily Trust gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the crisis trailing the amendment of the country’s electoral act and the April parliamentary elections.

As at the time of filing this story, the meeting was still on.

Details later…

