Breaking News
Crisis hits Bauchi House of Assembly as security agents fire tear gas, disperse APC lawmakersBREAKING: APC lawmakers elect factional speaker in Bauchi
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Buhari, Talon in crucial meeting over Benin political crisis
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Buhari, Talon in crucial meeting over Benin political crisis

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Buhari and Patrice Talon.

President Muhammadu Buhari is holding a meeting with his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that President Buhari received Talon at the forecourt of the Villa by 11:30am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two leaders have since gone to the president’s office for the meeting.

Daily Trust gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the crisis trailing the amendment of the country’s electoral act and the April parliamentary elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

As at the time of filing this story, the meeting was still on.

 

Details later…

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.