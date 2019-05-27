JUST IN: Buhari signs 2019 Budget into law

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2019 Appropriation bill of N8.92 trillion into law.

The president had submitted the 2019 budget of N8.83trillion to the Senate but was increased by about N10billion by the Upper House, bringing the amount to N8.92trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dignitaries who witnessed the signing of the budget, which took place at the mini-conference hall of the president, included the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari also witnessed the signing of the budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others at the event were the Ministers of Finance (Zainab Ahmed), Budget and National Planning (Sen. Udoma Udu Udoma), Information and Culture (Lai Mohammed) and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen. Danjuma Goje,

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang and his counterpart for the House of Representatives, Umar El-Yakub were also at the event.

NAN reports that on June 6, 2018, Buhari signed the 2018 appropriation bill of N9.120 trillion .

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, after the signing of the bill, said the president said the 2018 Budget will help his government to consolidate the achievements of previous budgets and deliver on Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App