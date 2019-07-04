  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Buhari, Security chiefs in closed door meeting
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Buhari, Security chiefs in closed door meeting

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed door meeting with Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, Daily Trust reports, started around 10:20am today. As at the time of filing this report, the meeting was still on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security chiefs include: the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the  Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.