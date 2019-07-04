JUST IN: Buhari, Security chiefs in closed door meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed door meeting with Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, Daily Trust reports, started around 10:20am today. As at the time of filing this report, the meeting was still on.

The security chiefs include: the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

