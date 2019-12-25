JUST IN: Buhari reacts as Ganduje clocks 70

  1. Home
President Muhammadu Buhari has described Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as “a skilled politician, a party builder and a man who works for the success of our party.”

President Buhari, while celebrating Ganduje on his 70th birthday anniversary, said “the Kano State Governor is one of most patient and calculable politicians I have ever met in my life.”

According to Buhari, “Ganduje is also a committed party man who has worked tirelessly for its success.”

The President, in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide Garba Shehu, explained that “Governor Ganduje has every reason to give gratitude to God for living to the ripe age of 70 in good health.”

President Buhari also congratulated Ganduje for emerging as the Best Performing APC Governor which was awarded by APC Governors Forum.

