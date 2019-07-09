JUST IN: Buhari meets Kyari, Baru in Villa

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Also in attendance is Kyari’s predecessor, Maikanti Baru. Kyari took over from Baru as the NNPC’s GMD yesterday.

Our correspondent reports that the meeting was still on as at the time this story was filled.

Kyari and Baru arrived the Villa around 11:10am and went straight to the president’s office for the meeting.

