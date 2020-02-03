JUST IN: Buhari in talks with Lawan, Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The agenda of the meeting which started at 3:00pm is not known as at the time of filing this report.

Daily Trust reports that the House of Representatives had last Wednesday asked Nigerian Service Chiefs to resign or risk being sacked for failing to tackle various security challenges bedevilling the country.

This was the House resolution after a lengthy debate and contribution on an earlier motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by the House Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) on the “Need to Curb the Incessant Attacks of the Boko Haram Insurgents in the North-East Zone”.

In his submission, Hon. Monguno noted that attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East zone have lingered on for more than seven years without solution.

In the additional prayers made by Hon. Ahmadu Jaha, (APC, Borno), the House called for the resignation or sacking of all service chiefs.

Abubakakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) said the continuous stay of the security chiefs has largely contributed to their inefficiency as they were tired of giving their best.

He also called for the immediate withdrawal of security personnel serving in the north east and their replacement with new personnel.

Also speaking, Abdurazaq Namdas (APC, Adamawa) said the increase in attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast and upsurge in insecurity across Nigeria was disturbing.

Namdas, however, said he’s opposed to the idea of removing all the current Serving chiefs, saying their experience was needed to assist those that will be sent to work there.

He reminded the House that the Nigerian constitution allows the President to invite the military to intervene in internal security of the nation, but stressed the need to retrain and equip the Police to properly handle internal security across the country.

Similarly, Francis Waive, pointed out that the Service Chiefs should ask themselves whether they have performed creditably well and whether they are proud of what they have achieved since their appointment in 2015.

He also urged the Service Chiefs to resign, stressing that the President should take another look at the Service Chiefs with a view to replacing them with fresh hands who will bring fresh ideas into the security system in the country.

