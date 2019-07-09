JUST IN: ‘Buhari has not appointed new Chief of Army Staff’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has described as fake news reports of the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to replace Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Shortly after the announcement of the promotion of Major General Lamidi Adeosun to the rank of Lieutenant General, the same rank as Buratai on Tuesday, some sections of the media reported that Buratai had been replaced by Adeosun.

However, a statement from Army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa dismissed the reports as fake news, adding that Adeosun remains Chief of Training and Operations, Army Headquarters.

He said, “contrary to fake news going around insinuating or suggesting the appointment of Lieutenant General L.O. Adeosun as Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army.”

“Members of the public are hereby once again informed that Lieutenant General L.O. Adeosun has just been given special/accelerated promotion from Major General to Lieutenant General and formally communicated to him by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai.

“Lt Gen L.O. Adeosun is only granted special promotion by the President, Commander-in-Chief, of the Armed Forced of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his extraordinary feats, exemplary leadership, loyalty and uncommon commitment in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-eastern part of Nigeria.

“He still retains his appointment/position as Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army. Any contrary information is baseless, fake news and should be disregarded,” he stated.

