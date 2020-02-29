JUST IN: Buhari directs crackdown on security agents undermining border drill

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a crackdown on security agents undermining the ongoing border drill exercise to checkmate the illegal activities of smugglers across borders.

The action of President Buhari came after receiving what he called a “disheartening” news that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on December 17, 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting the borders.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the President consequently directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) to set up a board of inquiry to investigate the crime.

Adesina said the board had recommended to the President that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

He said the President had accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable.

The presidential media aide said President Buhari had also directed that their respective organizations should mete immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them.

The President had commissioned the border drill exercise known as “Operation Swift Response” as part of the Federal Government’s effort to ensure food security and improve local production of goods at competitive prices.

The statement said the President, nonetheless, lauded the security agencies for a job well done because the border drill had led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across Nigerian borders.

