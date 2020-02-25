JUST IN: Buhari commissions industrial hub in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari today commissioned the industrial park in Ore, Ondo State.

Speaking at the occasion, President Buhari congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the people of the State on what he called a remarkable project.

The Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub has Automobile Assembly Plant, Paper Mill Factory, Textile Company, largest Cassava to Ethanol Factory in Nigeria, as well as the country’s first MDF Factory that produces high density fibre and marine boards.

The commissioning is part of 11-day activities to mark the third-year anniversary of the Governor Akeredolu administration.

The President is now on his way to commission Ore Flyover Interchange.

President Buhari, whose helicopter landed earlier at 12:20pm, was received by the host Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; his counterparts from Ogun, Edo, and Ekiti States, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, as well as traditional rulers.

Governor Akeredolu had approved that today (Tuesday) be declared a public holiday in honour of the President’s visit.

Details later…

