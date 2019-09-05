JUST IN: Buhari, Chinese President’s special envoy meet in Villa  

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and the special envoy of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, are meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding behind closed doors, started around 11:30am at the president’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, received the special envoy, Yang Jiechi, at the forecourt of the Villa.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Daily Trust reports that the meeting was still on as at the time this story was filed.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App