JUST IN: Buhari, Chinese President's special envoy meet in Villa  

President Muhammadu Buhari and the special envoy of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, are meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, holding behind closed doors, started around 11:30am at the president’s office.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, received the special envoy, Yang Jiechi, at the forecourt of the Villa.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting was still on as at the time this story was filed.

