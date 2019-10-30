JUST IN: Buhari, Atiku await Supreme Court’s decision

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and his opponent in the 2019 polls, Atiku Abubakar are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court after the conclusion of hearing in the main appeal filed by the latter.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, went back into their chambers following the adoptions and adumberations of briefs made by all the parties.

Other parties are the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who are co-appellants with Atiku, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are co-respondents with President Buhari.

Although the CJN said “the court will now rise to reconstitute”, lawyers said that the choice of the word “reconstitute” was most likely a slip of tongue. They said “reconvene” was most likely the word the CJN meant because that was the expected next line of action since he did not adjourn the proceedings.

As at 12:55, after the panel has retired into the chambers for about 25mins, lawyers and litigants are gathering in groups discussing on the most likely outcome when the panel reconvene.

However, it is not known when the panel would reconvene.

