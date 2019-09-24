Breaking News
JUST IN: Buhari approves minor cabinet reshuffle
JUST IN: Buhari approves minor cabinet reshuffle

By Abbas Jimoh
President Muhammadu Buhari-23
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved a minor cabinet reshuffle with the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State.

According to the Presidential directive, Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State. This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” the statement read.

