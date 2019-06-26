Breaking News
Thursday: NiMET makes weather prediction for Abuja, Kano, Lagos, others
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Boko Haram attacks military base in Yobe
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Boko Haram attacks military base in Yobe

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu Published Date

Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday evening launched attack on a military base in Goniri town, Gujba local government area of Yobe state, locals and security sources have confirmed.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers stormed the town around 6:00pm, in gun trucks and headed directly to the military location.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot tell the number of gun trucks they drove in to carry out the attack but I saw many”, a resident who escaped the area said.

He said the insurgents engaged the military in gun dual for over two hours before the gunfire subsided.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no sound of gunshot and the town is silent,” he said.

 

Details later…

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.