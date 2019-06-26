JUST IN: Boko Haram attacks military base in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday evening launched attack on a military base in Goniri town, Gujba local government area of Yobe state, locals and security sources have confirmed.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers stormed the town around 6:00pm, in gun trucks and headed directly to the military location.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot tell the number of gun trucks they drove in to carry out the attack but I saw many”, a resident who escaped the area said.

He said the insurgents engaged the military in gun dual for over two hours before the gunfire subsided.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no sound of gunshot and the town is silent,” he said.

Details later…

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App