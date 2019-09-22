JUST IN: Body of missing Navy Commodore found in shallow well

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Secondary School, Jaji in Kaduna state, O.O. Ogundana, has been found in a shallow well near the Deeper Life Church in Jaji cantonment.

The deceased, a Commodore in the Nigerian Navy based in Jaji, Kaduna state was said to have gone missing on Friday September 12th, 2019 and was confirmed missing when she did not show up for work on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust gathered from reliable sources within the cantonment that her body was dumped in a well in a village within the Jaji military cantonment.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to sources in Jaji who pleaded anonymity, “When the military officer was not seen, efforts were made to reach her via her telephone but it was discovered that the phone was left in her house located in the cantonment which was locked.

“The door to her room was forced open because the phone was ringing inside the sitting room and efforts to reach her other numbers failed.

“There were also blood stains on her beddings and clothes as well as on the floor from the bedroom to the bathroom and her vehicle, a Toyota SUV was also missing.”

Daily Trust learnt that military authorities in Jaji kept some of her immediate staff and family members under close observation which finally paid off when two persons were arrested in Zaria while trying to dispose off her car.

The sources informed that, “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to participating in the gruesome murder of the senior military officer and subsequently led senior military officers to Agwan Loyo by the railway, inside an abandoned shallow well where they disposed off the naval officers body.”

They said the corpse of the murdered Naval officer was dismembered and put in a big bag, popularly called Ghana Must Go before being dumped in a shallow well.

Our correspondents placed several phone calls and text messages to the Public Relations Officer of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Major Umar Shuaibu, but he is yet to respond as at the time of filing this report.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App